Black Bottle whisky presents The Eclectica Experiement at The Caves, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s creative music, arts and cocktail scene will be celebrated at The Eclectica Experiment, an experimental night mixing up music, spoken word, contemporary dance, comedy, short film, DJs, whisky and food, at The Caves on Thursday 20th April.

Hosted by unconventional blended Scotch whisky Black Bottle, and with a line-up curated by the arts experts at The Skinny, this one-off event is all about discovering new experiences – from new art forms to new cocktails. It will feature performances by some of Edinburgh’s most innovative local artists matched with similarly inventive Black Bottle whisky cocktails created by some of the city’s best bartenders.

The line-up includes Iklan, a brand-new collaboration between experimental dark-pop queen Law Holt, the Leith Congregational Choir and Timothy London, co-producer of Young Fathers’ debut album; the epic lo-fi of Meursault; alt-folk singer-songwriter Faith Eliott; and the loud, dark, synth-fuelled electro of Future Get Down.

There’s also contemporary dance from Ashanti Harris, spoken word from the former and current Scottish Slam Champions –Iona Lee and poet/comedian Daniel Piper – plus a screening of Scottish Ballet short film Maze, and the whole evening is compered by Flint & Pitch’s Jenny Lindsay.

Guest mixologists from the likes of Bramble, Timberyard, Voyage of Buck, and Old Toll Bar along with Black Bottle’s Ambassador Mal Spence, will create special Black Bottle whisky cocktails inspired by the evening’s performers and matched to their sets. In addition, there’ll be delicious food (served until 830pm) for the early birds who arrive early and DJs.

Mal Spence, Black Bottle’s Global Brand Ambassador, said: “From our passion for using our whisky in cocktails to our iconic jet-black bottle and our history of being created by a tea blender, Black Bottle is a truly unconventional whisky. (The Eclectica Experiment event will celebrate that spirit of doing things differently and introduce guests to new experiences; whether that is a new art form or an experimental local artist they haven’t seen before, an incredibly inventive whisky cocktail from our guest bartenders, or the atmospheric 18th century stone vaults of The Caves.”

The Eclectica Experiment, 730-midnight, Thursday 20 April, The Caves, Edinburgh