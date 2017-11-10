Big Peat launches its Gold Edition 25 year old whisky

Posted on

Douglas Laing & Co has added an old and rare limited edition trilogy collection to their Big Peat range.

The debut in this three-part series is their 25 Years Old Islay “Vatted” Malt, entitled the Gold Edition, the first ever Big Peat to carry an age statement.

It is comprised of Islay’s most sought after single malts.

There will be three consecutive limited edition releases commencing with the 25 years old. The series will bring to life the journey of the spirit with each year that passes.

In true Douglas Laing style, Big Peat 25 Years Old is bottled at cask strength (52.1 per cent ABV) without colouring or chill filtration and only 3000 bottles exist globally.

Cara Laing, director of whisky at Douglas Laing, said: ‘With this specialist series in mind, we’ve been sampling certain casks over the years and feel now that Big Peat’s aged Vatting is ripe for release.

‘Our very special marriage of Islay Single Malts is bursting with rich, deep, phenolic and typically Islay flavours, clearly showing Big Peat’s signature sweet smokiness at its heart. It will be fascinating to see how the spirit develops as the trilogy progresses.’

Big Peat’s 25 Years Old limited edition will be released through specialist whisky retailers from December 2017.

Bringing a unique taste of his island home of Islay, detect a more gentle and mature side of Big Peat on the nose, with boat varnish, beachy rock pools and a smoky barbecue backdrop. The palate opens as sweetly-peated as ever and warms to later creosote, black pepper and chimney smoke. The finish displays that same warm depth of sweet personality before deliciously damp bonfire ash, coal dust and charred meat appear.

Launched in 2009, Big Peat is a marriage of malt whiskies only from the island of Islay.