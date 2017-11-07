Big Burns Supper unveils biggest programme ever

Posted on

The Big Burns Supper, to take place in Dumfries from 19 to 28 January has unveiled its biggest programme ever, with 200 live events.

The newly-announced performances add to a sterling line-up of names, including Bill Bailey, Donovan, Camille O’Sullivan, Badly Drawn Boy, We Banjo 3, Eddi Reader, Dougie Maclean and the Dumfries-made Le Haggis.

Big Burns Supper Executive Producer, Graham Main, said: “The full line-up makes this our most ambitious festival in our seven years, and we are thrilled to welcome diverse artists to the already jam-packed programme.

“Our 2018 Festival programme is about experiencing something different by bringing our audience to our festival hub which is reclaiming its rightful position in the centre of Dumfries, at the heart of the amazing venues that help make our programme incredible.”

Electro-instrumentalists Public Service Broadcasting will play their first ever show at the festival’s Spiegeltent, while Bay City Rollers will return to headline the newly titled Tartan Sunday Sessions.

They will play alongside Dumfries & Galloway legends ONR and rocket-fuelled Dangleberries as well as a Jamaican dub outfit Jamaica Sings Robert Burns at the festival’s 13-hour closing show.

Marcel Lucont has been added to the brand-new comedy strand, taking place in the Spiegeltent, Theatre Royal and in the festival’s brand-new Container Theatre.

The family programme includes a children’s theatre and the sell-out Roller Disco, including special sessions just for children under five.

Saxophonist and composer Brian Molley presents his quartet as part of the weekend programme of events, which also includes Soul Nation Choir and Dougie McLean.

Emily Smith and Robyn Stapleton join a host of local acts broadcast to the world in the festival’s special Burns Night Live show, beamed from the Spiegeltent across the globe.

A new Free Fringe will run from the festival site each day, featuring over 100 different acts, including a showcase of the region’s school talent, and local favourites Ward & Watson, LOKA, Stoney Broke and Scott Maxwell.

The inaugural Dumfries Fringe – the newest part of the festival – includes up to 60 shows and events taking place in venues ranging from Gracefield Arts Centre, Robert Burns Film Theatre, Theatre Royal, Coach & Horses, Troqueer Arms, The Stove and more.

The D-Lux, Festival of Light makes a return with an even bigger programme of installations and events beaming across the winter night sky throughout the event.

The festival also presents a range of new experiences including a ballroom dancing masterclass, which culminating in a ‘Big Band’ event, and free cooking demonstrations in the festival hub.

Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 will raise the roof with a post-Le Haggis late night special on Saturday 27th.

The festival is also launching its first digital channel via Facebook Live featuring interviews and performances.

Chair of the Big Burns Supper board, Karen Clapperton, commented: “We are indebted to our local partners, SP Energy Networks, Loreburn Housing, D-Lux, Dumfries & Galloway Council and our local venues, the army of local volunteers who work with us to create the magic that is Big Burns Supper Festival.”

The festival team will move into a new pop up venue on the Whitesands on the 15th November and tickets for all events can be purchased through the festival website www.bigburnssupper.com or by calling 01387 271820.

Big Burns Supper Festival is a non-profit event, produced by local charity Electric Theatre Workshop Ltd.