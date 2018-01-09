Best feet forward for this year’s Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run

Posted on

Runners are gearing themselves up to take part in this year’s Great Edinburgh Winter Run.

The 5K event takes place on Saturday, 13 January. The course starts in Holyrood Park and travels up Queen’s Drive around Arthur’s Seat, passes by Dunsapie Loch and then returns back towards Holyrood Park.

Sponsors Simplyhealth have launched their #millionsmoving campaign, and courtesy of Simplyhealth, Fiona Hendrie and Tracey Faulds from the Scottish Field team will be taking part in the race.

Jenny Blizard, a physio speaking on behalf of Simplyhealth, has some handy last-minute hints for those who are getting ready for the event.

She says:

· Take up yoga. Stretching before you train for, and take part in, a race is always important but it is better to mobilise several body parts rather than to stretch individual muscles. Yoga tutorials are easily available on the internet and are perfect for a whole body mobility routine. Ensuring your entire body is properly stretched pre-run is especially important for those that sit daily at work.

· Seek help early. If you have picked up a niggling injury that won’t go away, make sure you take some initial rest and consult a physiotherapist. Doing this often means you can continue running while taking precautions, which is always the preferred option when you have a target race in mind.

· Listen to your body. Yes, running is a sport which champions endurance, especially at the elite end. But when you are training for a race it’s important to listen to your body. Trying to force yourself when your body and your mind are both saying “no” is almost always counterproductive. You shouldn’t be afraid to alter the pace of your run, or reschedule a longer or more intense session if you feel your body needs it.

· Ease yourself into every practice. I don’t even look at my watch until the first mile of my training run has clicked in. Easing your way into practice helps avoid injury and you can do this by starting every training run by walking and then jogging for at least five minutes before you shift into gear and move up to your intended pace for the run.

· Wear the correct footwear. Make sure you seek reputable advice at a running shop when choosing your footwear. First and foremost your running shoes should be comfortable to wear! This will not only help you maintain a good run but will help avoid injury further down the line. Orthotics or insoles are almost never necessary for the majority of runners, so make sure you check with a specialist before you purchase!

