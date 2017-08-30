BenRiach releases Batch 14 Cask Bottling

Posted on

The BenRiach Distillery has today released its Batch 14 cask bottling.

The seven casks of both unpeated and peated malt reflect the distillery’s experimental approach to distilling and cask maturation. Batch 14 features first fill Oloroso sherry butts, port pipes, a first fill virgin oak cask, a first fill marsala hogshead and a Pedro Ximenez sherry puncheon.

Each cask has been hand-selected for the unique taste experience it offers. The whiskies are non-chill filtered, of natural colour and come in hand-numbered bottles with gift tubes.

Whisky Maker Rachel Barrie describes Batch 14 as ‘an exciting and bold choice of casks,’ adding: ‘The single malt whiskies selected in this most recent BenRiach cask bottling reflect the innovative and pioneering philosophy of The BenRiach Distillery when it comes to making exceptional Scotch whisky.’

The cask details are as follows:

2005 Cask # 2565 / 12 years old / First Fill Oloroso Sherry Butt / 58.8% vol.

2007 Cask # 101 / 10 years old / First Fill Oloroso Sherry Butt / Peated / 61.9% vol.

2007 Cask # 105 / 10 years old / First Fill Oloroso Sherry Butt / Peated / 62.2% vol.

2008 Cask # 2047 / 9 years old / Port Pipe / Peated / 63.2% vol.

2006 Cask # 7360 / 10 years old / First Fill Virgin Oak Cask / 58.9% vol.

2005 Cask # 2679 / 12 years old / First Fill Port Pipe / Peated / 53.1% vol.

2008 Cask # 7880 /9 years old / First Fill Marsala Hogshead / Peated / 59.6% vol.

All seven casks will soon be available at specialist retailers worldwide.