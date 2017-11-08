Banffshire distillery releases its ‘smokiest’ expression to date

Posted on

The anCnoc distillery has released its peatiest expression to date – Peatheart.

Named after the nearby peat bogs, Peatheart is said to be the ‘smokiest’ whisky produced by the in Knock, Banffshire, distillery.

Karen Walker, marketing director of anCnoc whisky, said: ‘When we first launched the Peaty Collection we had no idea how successful it would be. Seven awards and seven expressions later, we’re excited to announce Peatheart as our latest release.’

The whisky has been matured in Bourbon barrels for over a decade and has been described as: ‘Pale amber in appearance the whisky delivers an initial smoky burst on the nose which surrenders to a surge of fruitiness.

‘To taste, smoky flavours are laced with leather and sweet stewed apples. Closely followed by chocolate, the whisky is perfectly complemented by sweet vanilla and zesty lemon, leaving drinkers with a lingering warmth and floral smokiness.’

anCnoc state: ‘Throughout the Scottish uplands, most extensively in the north and west, you will find the heart of the peatlands. Remote and isolated yet rich in iconic wildlife, this environment rules the landscape and provides a valuable fuel for the whisky-making process.

‘Knockdhu Distillery, established in 1894, is one of the most enchanting in the Scottish Highlands. Bounded by an abundance of natural resources wonderfully suited to whisky making, the distillery lies in the shadow of nearby Knock Hill – home to springs of pure, clear water – and sits on the doorstep of a region rich in barley and peat.

‘A natural resource, peat was historically embraced as fuel to fire the still and dry the barley for the distillation of whisky. It is traditionally cut by hand using several traditional cutting tools.

‘Peatiness can be controlled by the amount of peat burnt and the humidity of the barley. Peat smoke produces chemicals called phenols and it is by its phenol content that a whisky’s ‘peatiness’ can be measured. This phenol content is expressed as PPM (parts per million) and to ensure consistency, Peatheart uses barley, specified by our Master Blender, malted to 40PPM.’

Peatheart’s packaging honours the minimalist yet contemporary style of anCnoc’s core range. Encased in a striking black and gold foil pack, the design features a golden eagle, a bird of prey which is frequently spotted soaring above the peat bogs local to the distillery.

The whisky is available through independent and specialist retailers, with an RRP of £52 for 70cl.