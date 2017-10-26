Autumn whisky festival will return in 2018

Posted on

The Whisky Shop Dufftown Autumn Festival is returning in 2018.

Next year’s event has been confirmed from September 27 until October 1, and is a great Speyside whisky festival with all the colours of autumn.

The shop’s Michael Lord said: ‘Held annually on the last weekend of September, the festival gives visitors the opportunity to taste, explore, sample, hear and experience the very best of Speyside and have lots of fun at the same time, all with the backdrop of the breath-taking scenery of Speyside in autumn.’

A number of masterclasses have already been confirmed, including Adelphi, Berry Bros & Rudd, Creative Whisky Company, Douglas Laing and Morrison & MacKay.

A number of events already scheduled include finding the best malt for a bacon roll, find the best malt for haggis, find the best blended whisky in a blind blends challenges, and music. There will also be a number of whisky tastings each day.

Also lined up are a number of distillery visits, including Dailuaine, Cragganmore, Glen Moray, Knockando, Cardhu and Ballindalloch.

Events will take place at a varietyof venues in the area.