Art exhibition from David Smith and Peter Davis to open at Strathearn Gallery

Two Perspectives, a dual exhibition featuring renowned Scottish artists David Smith RSW and Peter Davis RSW is opening at Strathearn Gallery this month.

The exhibition in Crieff explores Scotland’s landscapes, seascapes, and still lifes through two distinctive artistic approaches.

David Smith RSW presents bold, expressive oil paintings that range from windswept coastal views and peaceful inland scenes to vibrant still lifes. His work is shaped by a deep connection to nature and a lifelong love of the outdoors. Painting en plein air, he captures the emotional atmosphere of a place — shaped by shifting light, rugged terrain, harbours, forests, and open skies. His richly textured compositions evoke the vitality and character of Scotland’s seaboard and countryside.

In contrast, Peter Davis RSW offers a quieter, contemplative view through delicate, light-infused watercolours inspired by the Shetland landscape. His paintings strike a balance between abstraction and realism, capturing the movement and elemental power of land and sea. Each work is titled in Norn, the extinct Shetlandic language once spoken by local fishermen — a poetic nod to the past that deepens the sense of place.

Although their approaches and subject matter differ, both artists share a strong connection to the Scottish landscape. Two Perspectives highlights the contrast and common ground between their work, offering viewers a fresh look at the places and moments that inspire them.

The exhibition opens in the gallery on 17 May and runs until 15 June. Works are now available to view on the gallery website. Both artists will be present on opening day to meet visitors and discuss their work.

