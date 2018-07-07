Galbraith appoints head of residential agency for Lothians

Property consultancy Galbraith has appointed Rebecca March to lead its sales team in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Rebecca from North Berwick joins the firm from Bidwell’s where she was responsible for agency and valuation in Fort William and later Perth.

She said: ‘Property in the Lothians offers an excellent combination of easy access to the centre of Edinburgh and a more rural lifestyle whether it be in the hills around Humbie or towards the coast in sought-after towns such as Dunbar and North Berwick.

‘Demand for property in all these areas shows no sign of abating and houses sell very rapidly in most cases. Edinburgh itself is a very desirable and compact city which attracts interest from house hunters and property investors from all over the UK.’

Galbraith now employs more than 270 staff across property and land management services.

It handled over £40 million worth of property sales across Scotland in the first quarter of 2018.

Simon Brown, who leads the residential agency team at Galbraith, said: ‘We are delighted to appoint Rebecca to drive our residential services in the Lothians and the outskirts of Edinburgh. She brings significant knowledge and expertise to the firm and will be a great asset to home owners looking to sell and house-hunters alike.

‘Rebecca joins us at the same time as we say goodbye to James Carnegy-Arbuthnott from our Edinburgh office. James specialised in the sale and valuation of all types of rural property including farms, estates, forestry and houses, in the outskirts of Edinburgh, a role which Rebecca will also take on. James is leaving us after many years of service and we wish him a very happy retirement.’