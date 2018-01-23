Book review – Skye: A Photographic Communion

Posted on

Allan Wright’s book Skye: A Photographic Communion captures the nature and topography of the island in more than 100 images, from majestic landscapes to magical Fairy Pools and the endless captivating shorelines.

The book also includes narrative about each of the main regions of the island, highlighting famous landmarks such as Talisker distillery and Dunvegan Castle.

After two years immersing himself in the visual and atmospheric delights of the island, he has drawn together a collection of images that both reveal and lyricise one of Scotland’s most prized landscapes.

Skye: A Photographic Communion by Allan Wright, £20.00, published by Allan Wright.

Scottish Field rating: ****