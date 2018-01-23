Posted on

For a town of 8376 people, Peebles has one heck of a history.

Liz Hanson’s Secret Peebles brings it to life through a combination of facts, anecdotes, photographs and older illustrations, which fully capture the feel of the area.

It’s very much a complete history with everything you could possibly want to know, from the 1100s up to the present day.

A real highlight are the series of ‘did you know’ facts, especially discovering what the 17th century equivalent of a personalised car numberplate was!

Book review – Secret Peebles by Liz Hanson, £14.99, published by Amberley

Scottish Field rating: *****