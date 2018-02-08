Book review – Scotland in Photographs

Posted on

Scotland is renowned for its beautiful and diverse landscapes and this book is a breathtaking collection of images captured by Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.

Taken all over Scotland, the images capture the magic and mystery of the landscape and his images of water in particular effortlessly capture the movement and mood of an area.

Readers may recognise some of the photos in the collection with many already established as iconic shots.

Scotland in Photographs by Shahbaz Majeed, published by Amerly, £15.99.

Scottish Field rating: ***