Book review – Orkney: A Special Place

Posted on

For Richard Clubley there is no better place on earth than Orkney.

This keen island hopper for whom ‘every journey to an island begins with a quickening of the pulse’ has been, seen and done it all.

Yet Orkney is where he and his family have decided to make their home.

In this magnificent book Clubley gathers anecdotes from locals and visitors, conveying character and unearthing stories which are not widely known.

Orkney: A Special Place, by Richard Clubley, published by Luath Press, £9.99

Scottish Field rating: ****

READ MORE BOOK REVIEWS FROM SCOTTISH FIELD BY CLICKING HERE.