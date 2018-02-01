Book review: Follow The Dead by Lin Anderson

Posted on

Forensic scientist Rhona MacLeod returns in the 12th book of her series by the exquisite Lin Anderson.

Follow the Dead takes her to the Cairngorms, joining a mountain rescue team after a mysterious plane has crash-landed, while one person is missing and three are dead on a climbing trip nearby.

As if that wasn’t enough, MacLeod’s colleague DS McNab raids a club where he finds underage girls are partying, having been smuggled into Scotland via Norway.

The novel features all the trademarks you would expect from Anderson, with colour and warmth, as well as clever plotting that takes you in different directions than you would probably expect.

The descriptive text captures the cold bleakness which you would expect in the Cairngorms, and is another hit from the acclaimed author.

Follow The Dead by Lin Anderson, Pan Macmillan, £12.99.