Book review – Exploring Glasgow

Glasgow, known for being one of the most architecturally exciting cities in the world, has an extremely diverse range of buildings.

This book by Robin Ward captures almost 500 structures, detailing their architectural credentials as well as their social and historical significance.

Arranged by area, this book includes maps on which the locations of all buildings of note have been marked, making it a handy companion for anyone with an interest in architecture to explore Glasgow.

Exploring Glasgow by Robin Ward, published by Birlinn, £16.99

Scottish Field rating: ***

