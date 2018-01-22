Book review: Cycling Climbs Of Scotland by Simon Warren

Posted on

This collection of cycling climbs is perfect for any cyclists who wish to challenge themselves against the steepest slopes that Scotland can throw at them.

Home to steep mountains, remote hills and windswept landscape, Scotland is a great place for some of the most challenging cycling climbs in the whole of the UK.

With the climbs divided up into four areas of Scotland it makes planning an extended trip straightforward.

Warren provides concise details for each climb including a difficulty rating, timings, gradient and an overview of the climb.

This reading is essential for your Scottish cycling holiday. This book presents new challenges for existing fans, as well as providing the perfect introduction to hill climbing for new readers.

This is the sixth book in a series of eight UK regional cycling climb guides from the author of the bestselling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs and Another 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs.

Cycling Climbs Of Scotland, by Simon Warren, £8.99, published by British Climbing Guides.

Scottish Field rating: ***