5 weird ways to spend Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day upon us, we have rounded up some of Scotland’s weirdest and most wonderful romantic treats

Axe Throwing

Biscuit Factory, Leith, Edinburgh

Axe throwing will be taking place in Leith from 14 – 18 February, promising an evening full of excitement and competitiveness between couples. The event isn’t just for loved up pairs though – bring along your siblings, friends or even come solo. Pizza and cocktails will be on the itinerary for the night, creating a quirky but well-rounded way to spend your Valentine’s Day this year. www.blackaxethrowing.com

Heart Dissection

Malmaison, Dundee

Dundee University will be hosting an evening that may not appeal to everyone on 14 February at the city’s Malmaison hotel as part of a nationwide series of ‘Anatomy Nights’ intended to better inform the public about the human body. People looking to spend Valentine’s Day in a less traditional way are invited to attend this live animal heart dissection conducted by an expert from 6 – 8pm. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the British Heart Foundation. The event is ticketed and spaces are limited. www.tinyurl.com/AnatomyNights/

Brief Encounter with Live Orchestra

Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow

The 1945 British romantic drama Brief Encounter, a screenplay written by Noel Coward and directed by David Lean will celebrate Valentine’s Day. A full live orchestra will accompany the screenplay being shown in Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. In partnership with the Edinburgh Film Festival, the performance will be conducted by Dirk Brosse and accompanied by pianist Leon McCawley (1993 winner of the Beethoven Piano Competition). www.rsno.org.uk

Mystical Gardens

Glasgow Botanical Gardens

The Glasgow Botanical Gardens is playing host to the Mystical Gardens light show from 15-25 February. This illuminated trail is fitting for couples or families looking to experience the beauty of the gardens in a new light. Fire performances and interactive street theatre are just some of the entertainment to be expected. With the addition of mythical creatures and ghost stories, it’s perfect for kids too. www.mysticalgardens.co.uk



Lantern Show

Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo’s Giant Lanterns of China runs until 25 February making it an ideal, if weird and wonderful treat for Valentine’s Day. The event boasts up to 450 carefully designed lanterns with many representing some of the zoo’s most famous animals. If guests have opted for the Valentine’s Day package they will be greeted at the historical Mansion House where prosecco and canapes can be enjoyed. www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/giant-lanterns