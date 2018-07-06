Bladnoch Distillery releases limited edition 10-year-old malt

Bladnoch Distillery has launched its limited edition 10-year-old single malt.

Crafted by Master Distiller Ian MacMillan, the Bladnoch 10-year-old is matured in Bourbon casks to harness sweet but spicy characteristics.

Bladnoch Distillery owner David Prior, said: ‘The Bladnoch 10 year old bourbon cask finish represents an exciting new path for the brand.

‘It is a great accompaniment to the rest of the Bladnoch range, adding a more accessibly priced premium scotch, making it perfect for a day-to-day dram.’

The lemon gold liquid shows grassy, floral aromas on the nose along with oaky, vanilla and citrus.

On the palate, ginger, coconut, gooseberry and vanilla shine through, and the finish is a burst of clean and refreshing spicy citrus.

The expression is bottled at 46.7% ABV.

The release is the latest in a line-up that includes Bladnoch Samsara, a highly awarded no-age statement Single Malt, Bladnoch Adela, a 15 year old Oloroso Sherry matured Single Malt, and Bladnoch Talia, the 25 year old new oak finish Single Malt.

Bladnoch Distillery recently celebrated its 200-year anniversary and released an exclusive Bicentennial Release to mark the occasion.

Australian entrepreneur David Prior purchased Bladnoch Distillery in 2015 then oversaw its extensive refurbishments.

It has since resumed whisky production under the watch of master distiller Ian MacMillan.

Bladnoch 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available from The Whisky Exchange. www.thewhiskyexchange.