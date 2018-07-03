Benromach Distillery launches Red Door gin

Benromach Distillery has launched Red Door Gin, a small-batch, handcrafted London Dry style gin.

Inspired by Scotland’s mountains, forests and coastal fringes, Red Door features the finest botanicals to create an elegantly distinctive gin.

David King, sales director at Red Door Gin, said: ‘We’ve been working hard behind the red door to create a gin with a distinctive palate, using the finest botanicals. We’re really excited for people to try Red Door Gin as we embark on this new chapter for Benromach Distillery.

‘From the classic Red Door G&T to a delicious Negroni or smooth Martini, we are confident that we have created a gin that will prove popular with gin lovers everywhere.’

Red Door Gin delivers signature notes of juniper and a defining citrus note of bitter orange, with aromatic sea buckthorn, floral pearls of heather and chocolatey rowanberries.

Handmade in a copper pot still, affectionately named, ‘Peggy’, the vapour-infused distilling method steams the neutral base spirit through eight botanicals and is then bottled at 45% ABV.

Launched by family owned Benromach Distillery, producers of the eponymous award-winning single malt whisky, Red Door Gin marks a new chapter in the distillery’s history.

Gin lovers will also have the opportunity to peek behind the red door with the creation of a visitor experience, telling the story of Red Door Gin and the personalities who craft it, at the Benromach Distillery in Forres, Scotland.

Visitors will hear the story of Red Door Gin’s handmade copper still, ‘Peggy’, how the distillers create each batch of Red Door Gin and finally the secrets of creating ‘perfect serves’.

As one of the most popular visitor attractions in Forres, Benromach Distillery already attracts more than 13,000 visitors annually and it is hoped that the new gin visitor experience will draw an additional 10,000 visitors per year.

Red Door Gin is available from all quality specialist retailers with a RRP of £30.