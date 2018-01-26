The Antiques Roadshow returns to Scotland this summer

Posted on

Popular TV show The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Scotland this summer.

BBC One’s hot show will be filming at Crathes Castle near Aberdeen on Sunday, 1 July.

Fiona Bruce and the team of Antiques Roadshow experts will be waiting to welcome you, so dust off your family heirlooms and dig out those car boot bargains and bring them along for free advice and valuations to visitors.

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some truly amazing finds.

Fiona explained: ‘Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

‘But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats – and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.’

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Crathes Castle.

‘It’s over ten years since the Roadshow was last in Aberdeen so we’re looking forward to a bumper turnout and can’t wait see what kind of cherished objects emerge from the attic!

‘It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes. Our team of experts are on hand to help visitors discover the hidden history of their objects – you never know, it might just be your item that turns out to be something very special and potentially very valuable!’

Crathes Castle is a fairy-tale castle with world-renowned gardens now under the guardianship of National Trust Scotland. The medieval castle sits in glorious Scottish countryside close to Aberdeen.

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required. For parking arrangements please check our website.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@ bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

More information, frequently asked questions, and parking information, can be found HERE.