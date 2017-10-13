Art lovers encouraged to support Edinburgh exhibition to benefit hospice

Posted on

St Columba’s Hospice is urging art lovers in and around Edinburgh to come along to its annual art exhibition.

Running from October 20-22 at the Edinburgh Academy in Stockbridge, over 120 of Scotland’s most renowned artists and exciting emerging talents have signed up to take part in this year’s fundraising event.

The eagerly awaited Art Friends of St Columba’s Hospice Exhibition, now in its 31st year, offers a unique and affordable selection of contemporary painting, sculpture, print and jewellery.

Exhibitors include established artists such as award-winning painter James Fraser RSW and still life and landscape painter Gillian Henshaw.

Alex Sharp, event manager for St Columba’s Hospice, said: ‘2017 marks the 40th anniversary of St Columba’s Hospice making this year’s exhibition extra special for exhibitors and supporters alike. We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of all of the artists submitting work – it’s great to be able to showcase the range and diversity of Scotland’s creative talent, under one roof.’

Madeleine Gardiner, a landscape artist from Edinburgh, studied at the Edinburgh Academy between 2009 and 2011, and is one of this year’s exhibitors.

She added: ‘St Columba’s Hospice is a cause very close to my heart, the exhibition is a great opportunity for me to display my work and raise money for a fantastic cause at the same time. I hope this fundraiser is a big success and that people across the capital will drop in to see what’s on offer.’

There is sure to be something for everyone and, to celebrate the Hospice’s 40th anniversary there will also be a ‘40 for 40’ exhibition wall which will feature 40 exclusive postcard paintings designed by featured artists and available to buy at £40 each.

Bonham’s Auctioneers and Valuers will be on hand between noon and 3pm on Saturday, October 21, to value jewellery and Cat Outram, one of the featured artists will be doing printmaking demonstrations. Artist Catriona Millar has also donated one of her paintings, ‘Marsha and Bud’ for a raffle prize with tickets on sale throughout the weekend.

On Friday, October 20, the exhibition can be seen from 2-8pm, with an informal drinks reception from 6-8pm.

On Saturday, October 21, visitors can attend from 10am-4pm, and on Sunday from 11am-3pm.

The exhibition is free for all to attend and offers art lovers a great way to support the hospice with a portion of every sale being donated to the charity.

Since launching in 1986, the event has raised over £330,000, helping St Columba’s provide vital care and support to patients and their families across Edinburgh and the Lothians.