Art fair ready for its 13th run in the capital

This year’s prestigious Edinburgh Art Fair is preparing for its 13th run.

Running from Friday November 17 – Sunday 19 at Edinburgh Corn Exchange, the annual fFair will be opened by renowned crime writer Ian Rankin at the exclusive preview evening on Thursday, November 16.

Having established itself as Scotland’s premier art fair, the event is expected to attract a footfall in the region of 13,000, with over 3500 artworks in media such as paint, sculpture, ceramics and glass available to purchase.

Past events have seen over one thousand artworks sold each year with a combined selling price of over £1m realised most years.

Leading independent Scottish law firm BTO Solicitors has announced it is the headline sponsor of the event.

This is not the first time that BTO has sponsored the arts, having supported projects by Art in Healthcare – the leading arts provider for health organisations in Scotland – over the last two years. Following its successful partnership with the charity, BTO widened its support to EAF, with the aim of helping the Fair expand even further.

Alan Borthwick, chairman at BTO, said: ‘BTO Solicitors is delighted to sponsor the Edinburgh Art Fair, which is now the largest event of its kind outside London.

‘The Fair is an excellent platform for showcasing art work from leading modern and contemporary art galleries from within the UK and abroad and BTO is very pleased to be part of this significant event.’

EAF has gained an international following, with exhibitors from the USA and Denmark set to line up alongside 60 other exhibiting galleries from the UK and Ireland to bring an eclectic show of high quality original artworks from over 500 emerging and established artists.

With artwork prices starting at around £100 and stretching to around £100,000, there is something to suit every budget.

There will also be artist demonstrations and talks, art classes for children and an open easel station giving attendees the opportunity to create their own masterpiece under the guidance of staff from the Edinburgh Art Shop.

This year, there will be a separate fine art photography exhibition as well as a display showcasing a selection of panels from Scot’s artist Andrew Crummy’s Great Tapestry of Scotland, which tells the story of the Scottish Diaspora.

Facilities include a professional and complimentary crèche service catering for children aged from 1-12, as well as an onsite bar and restaurant offering refreshments.