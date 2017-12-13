Apartment-style living facility celebrates its 21st birthday

Posted on

Aberdeen’s Skene House Holburn is inviting guests to help mark its 21st anniversary celebration.

Aberdeen’s original HotelSuites, where the benefits of apartment-style living and hotel services are combined, is inviting guests to help it celebrates its 21st anniversary this month.

The much-loved accommodation near the city centre’s West End has been offering business and tourism visitors alike a home away from home since 1996 when it joined its sister locations on Whitehall Place and Rosemount Viaduct in the Skene House’s offering.

Celebrations will be taking place throughout the month with guests receiving chocolate keys upon check-in.

Guests can also raise a glass within Holburn’s Honour Bar which is the perennially popular feature: Each guest receives a complimentary drink of their choice on arrival and then during their stay, they can add further drinks to their ‘tab’.

Founder and chair of Skene House, Charles P Skene OBE, said: ‘I am delighted to celebrate this milestone year at Skene House Holburn. Over the years Skene House Holburn has hosted thousands of guests, from business travellers who have lived like locals, returning time and again to those who have enjoyed a weekend break soaking up the city’s culture and shopping.

‘This isn’t just 21 years of providing fantastic accommodation, this is about 21 years of being the best Aberdeen can offer, the friendliest local welcome, and it’s about understanding what the business community and frequent travellers require when they’re away from home and dedicating time to the Granite City.’

With its strong corporate base, many business travellers have spent years of their lives living like a local in Skene House Holburn, contributing to the city and the local community.

It prides itself on the high number of returning guests. One guest was one of the first to stay at Skene House Holburn when it first opened 21 years ago and continues to return 21 years on while another has been returning for more than 16 years. There are many members of staff who have been with Skene House Holburn for almost two decades too, including head housekeeper Marilou Scott who has worked with the business for 20 years, and Susan Aitken who has been assistant manager for 18 years.

Skene House makes their life away from home easier and more enjoyable by offering a hotel service and apartment living experience. Fully furnished and equipped apartments all come with individual living rooms and kitchens, washing machines in every suite, strong wifi, workspace, free city centre parking and access to Aberdeen’s professional business district. The property offers thirty-nine one, two and three-bedroom hotel suites with seven different interior styles to choose from.

Skene House Holburn is part of a trio of Skene House locations in Aberdeen city centre, Holburn, Rosemount and Whitehall.

When regular weekly guests leave on a Friday their luggage can be stored and returned to their suite on Monday, staff arrange for their dry cleaning to be done over the weekend and deliver it fresh for the working week ahead, their kitchen condiments are stored in the butler’s pantry and they can even look after their designated pillow till their next visit.

Guests can even arrange for Skene House to receive their online supermarket deliveries and pack them away in their suite’s cupboards and fridge.

For more information about Skene House Holburn click HERE.