Anniversary couple can be treated like royalty at Britannia

A couple who share their 70th wedding anniversary with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are set to be spoiled at Scotland’s best visitor attraction.

On Monday, November 20, the Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate platinum wedding anniversary.

The Royal Yacht Britannia, is searching to find one very special couple, who are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary this year, to be given the ultimate royal experience including a private tour and champagne cream tea on board.

The Britannia is marking the occasion by offering complimentary entry to couples who are also celebrating their own wedding anniversary that day. To gain free entry a wedding certificate/proof will be required.

Visitors during November can treat themselves to a special 70th Anniversary Champagne Cocktail, garnished with edible platinum, served in the Royal Deck Tea Room. Special commemorative items are available in Britannia’s Gift Shop including a limited-edition Steiff teddy bear and a beautiful deep purple Dunoon mug embellished with 22 carat gold.

Visitors to The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is permanently moored in Edinburgh’s historic port of Leith, can discover why this iconic ship played such a significant role in the Queen and the Duke’s long marriage.

Not only did the Royal Yacht prove to be the perfect royal residence for glittering state occasions, official receptions and honeymoons, the floating palace was also enjoyed by the Royal couple for family holidays sailing around the Western Isles in Scotland, making many happy memories on board their beloved Britannia.

The Queen famously described Britannia as ‘the one place I can truly relax.’

Travelling over a million nautical miles, Britannia called at over 600 ports in 135 countries and generated excitement and admiration throughout the world, a majestic symbol of the Commonwealth and a proud ambassador for Great Britain.

Britannia’s interior reflects the personal tastes, interests and style of the the Queen and the Duke.

In the words of Prince Philip in BBC documentary Palace at Sea in 1995: ‘Britannia is special for a number of reasons. Almost every previous sovereign was responsible for building a church, a castle, a palace or just a house. The only comparable structure in the present reign is Britannia.’