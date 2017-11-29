An architectural gem is given a new lease of life

Posted on

Historical elegance meets luxury living in Edinburgh city centre apartments.

As part of the city’s renowned Georgian New Town, 5 Melville Crescent, is a development with a rich history to match its enviable setting.

This architectural gem in Edinburgh’s West End has been sensitively restored to offer discerning homebuyers a rare opportunity.

The A-listed, terraced townhouse was originally the home of Mary Walker who with her sister funded the building of St Mary’s Cathedral. It was also the home to a chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland in the mid-1800s, while the pioneering children’s doctor, John Playfair, took over the property in 1888.

Now it has been lovingly converted into a series of luxury apartments, which are being marketed by property experts Gilson Gray.

Rob McGregor, associate director of property sales at Gilson Gray, said: ‘The chance to buy an apartment in a building with such an incredible history, in a prime location like Edinburgh’s West End, doesn’t come along very often.

‘It’s even rarer to find one that combines the grand architecture of the New Town, with a sleek, contemporary finish with all the latest mod-cons you’d expect from the highest quality new build.

‘The views across the Edinburgh skyline and city centre surroundings make for a truly impressive development which is sure to generate a lot of interest.’

As well as its architecture, Edinburgh’s West End is also sought after for its beautiful gardens and access to the best of the city’s attractions, including top restaurants, boutique shops, luxury salons and vibrant night life.

Renovation work by experienced contractors SJS and respected architects LBA, has created stunning apartments while retaining the building’s historic charm, character and presence.

The five two and three bedroom apartments all boast the highest level of contemporary design and craftsmanship, with light-filled rooms and views across the city. The property features refurbished, original windows, original cornices and architectural features with fully-equipped ‘chefs’ kitchens and state-of-the-art technology.

As well as Dr Playfair, who was world famous clinician and lecturer and President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, the building was also formerly the head office for Boots, Chemist for a time in the last century.

Craig Murie, managing director of SJS, who are carrying out the renovation work, said: ‘You can’t help but respect the heritage of this fine building and we have worked closely with the designers throughout the whole process.

‘We are bringing the fantastic designs to life by expanding the space and bringing in the highest quality new flooring, fixtures and fittings.

‘We hope to be completely finished by spring 2018. At that point this renovation will speak for itself with exceptional modern finishes in apartments which will retain the charm of original period features.’

As well as bars, boutique shops and high-end restaurants, the West End is blessed with independent stores offering a treasure trove of designer clothes, bespoke jewellery and high-end beauty salons.

The development is also close to attractions as diverse as Princes Street Gardens and Murrayfield Stadium, with very convenient access to the Edinburgh Tram System and nearby Haymarket railway station.

Prices for the apartments start at offers over £535,000 and potential buyers will benefit from the flexible approach adopted by the team at Gilson Gray and the continuity of its expert legal, property and financial advice.

Visit https://5melvillecrescent.com/ for more information.