All things bright and beautiful at Wasps Christmas market

Forty artists and makers are coming together for the first ever Wasps Christmas market – and marking the 40th anniversary of Scotland’s biggest creative community.

It’s a chance to see a rich variety of art, craft and design of many kinds including work by the exceptional silversmith Hamish Dobbie, beautiful glasswork from Cressa McLaren, gorgeous textiles by Morag Macpherson, and lovely illustrations by Suzi Plunkett.

There will also be original prints, ceramics, paintings, felt work, batik, leather accessories, photography and weaving.

The Wasps Artist and Makers Market takes place in the historic Briggait former market building, at 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, on Sunday 10 December from 11am to 4pm.

The stallholders come from Wasps studios in different parts of Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Irvine, Dundee and Kirkcudbright.

Wasps is holding a year of celebrations, from April 2017 to May 2018, to celebrate its first 40 years and the phenomenal growth and success it has had in that time.

Nowadays it provides good quality and affordable studio space for more than 800 tenants in studios as far apart as Shetland and The Borders.

Audrey Carlin, Wasps chief executive officer, said: ‘Scotland has lots of fantastic artists and makers who produce work of great quality and beauty. This market is a chance to support them and to find gifts that are really unusual.

‘And it’s so much more special to get something authentic that is lovingly designed or handmade by a dedicated artist or maker rather than mass produced in a factory.

‘We are incredibly proud of the growing part we have played over the decades in helping creative people and small independent businesses of every kind including jewellery makers, fine artists, textile designers, ceramicists, glassmakers and many more.

‘Wasps has come a long way over the past 40 years and are very much looking forward to helping new generations of creative people in the next 40 as well.’

The exhibitors include:

Alicia Macinnes, Jennifer Smith, Frances Lowrie, Chantal Allen, Meg Held, Laura Beaven, Cressa McLaren, Natalie Wood, Paul Kennedy, Kelly Espindola, Selma Rebus, Louise Scott, Allan Richardson, May Byrne, Catherine Lowe, Shirley Gray,?Peter Gilchrist, Frank Boyle, Suzi Plunkett, Alan Campbell, Moira Buchanan, Warren Maxwell, Emmajo Webster, Michelle Campbell, Rhian Nicholas, Susan Kennedy, Joy Bain, Rhona Jack, Holly McAfee, Judith Morrison, Julia Bauer, Malcolm S. Dobson, Ashley Cook, Hamish Dobbie, Morag Macpherson, Bonita Ellmore, Maree Hughes, Sheila Kerr, Tinsel Edwards, Aerial Edge, Mairi Macdonald.