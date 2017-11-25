Aberdeenshire castle ready to get into the festive spirit

Posted on

The National Trust for Scotland’s Fyvie Castle will be brimming with season’s greetings as it hosts a Christmas festival next weekend.

Running from 1 to 3 December, Santa will be taking pride of place in the Billiards Room on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 December.

All weekend long there will be carol singing, roaring fires and tasty treats.

There will be some special guests from Jenny’s Donkeys who will be available for donkey rides and pats.

For those still searching for the perfect present, there will be plenty of great gift ideas as the castle has teamed up with Exclusively Highlands for the first time and stalls will be set up throughout the castle. The Racquet Court will be transformed into a food hall, full of delicious food and drink.

Senior assistant Celine Mutch said: ‘Fyvie Castle at Christmas is always very special. We’re looking forward to welcoming Santa and families from near and far, as the festive season begins.’

Fyvie Castle, built in the Scottish Baronial style, has been home to five Aberdeenshire families over its 800 years of history, and is packed with beautiful artworks, including works by Batoni and Raeburn.

Its lavish interiors are enchanting, making it one of the north east’s most popular wedding venues. Set in beautiful grounds, the estate is home to a wide range of wildlife, especially around the picturesque loch.

Advance booking is essential. For tickets and more information visit www.nts.org.uk.