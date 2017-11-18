A world first as Scots firm launches tequila aged in whisky casks

Posted on

A Scottish firm has released what they believe are the first tequilas aged in Speyside whisky casks.

Aberdeen-based UWA Tequila has launched two super premium 100 per cent blue weber agave Tequilas – Platinum Blanco and Reposado, an expression aged for seven months in a Speyside whisky cask.

They sourced the single malt Scotch whisky casks, then shipped them to Tequila in Mexico, to be aged and bottled, and now bring a range of tequila expressions to the market which have been aged in single malt Scotch whisky, sherry and win casks.

The company now has further plans, to launch a 14-month aged añejo to the market in 2018.

The products are recommended mixed into premium cocktails or for sipping.

UWA will also add other products to its offering, including a cask-strength reposado and an añejo bottled at 53 per cent in the near future.

Michael Ballant

ne, co-founder of UWA Tequila, said: ‘Scotland has some of the finest food, drink, and tourism that the world has to offer, but tequila really hasn’t been a spirit that’s been focused on, partly because of the perception it’s had of being a cheap shot chased with salt and lime. We are here to change that perception.

‘Our company is based on being able to express ourselves in a fun and creative way, so for us, tequila was the perfect fit.

‘All of our tequilas are made from 100 per cent rare Blue Weber agave and this is our chance to not only educate people on how great agave is, but to also promote responsible drinking as we’re very much focused on educating consumers about quality and not quantity.

Ross Davidson, his co-founder, said: ‘We make the Tequila in the same way as anyone else does, but the fact we started out with an industry first using single Scotch whisky casks really does make our tequila stand out.

‘Traditionally companies use American Bourbon casks for ageing tequila so we’ve taken a really innovative approach in doing something completely different to the norm.’

UWA Tequila’s Platinum Blanco and Reposado are available to pre-order online and in the UK in high-end shops, bars and restaurants.