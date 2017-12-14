A stunning Scottish estate offering a variety of incomes

Posted on

An interesting and unusual, strategically located portfolio of investment assets comprising commercial forestry, wind turbine and radio mast income is on the market.

The Newton Estate is being sold by John Clegg & Co, with 202 hectares/499 acres.

With two cottages, frontage to the River Clyde, traditional stables and grazing ground, this is for sale as a freehold with offers over £2,950,000.

Newton Estate comprises a diverse collection of property assets generating a significant annual income stream.

Newton Estate has formed part of the historical route between Scotland and England and there are a number of historical sites within the property.

The top of Bodsberry Hill is a Scheduled Monument, being a prehistoric domestic and defensive fort.

The pedestrian bridge that leads across the Clyde to the west of Newton House is a listed building. The present bridge was constructed in 1900 as a replacement of the original 17th century masonry bridge. This was destroyed in floods during the 1890s. The route crossing The Clyde at this point is part of the pre-Telford route southwards.

There is Paddy’s cemetery, close to Elvanfoot Bridge. The monument to Paddy’s Cemetery was erected in 1916 on the stone wall of the cemetery where 37 workers killed in an accident in 1847 are buried.

The principal access to the forestry property is from point A1, directly off the B7076. There is a substantial access road, that was developed as a potential access into the Clyde Wind Farm.

The main forest, on Wellshot Hill, is served by further roading leading from point A3 northwards, as shown on the sale plan. Part of this road has been upgraded but part remains as an original establishment track.

There are two areas of grazing ground within Newton Estate. One just north of Newton House and adjacent to the River Clyde; the other, adjacent to the B7076, east of the A74 and just north of Bodsberry Cottage.

Newton House is a charming single storey, harled stone slate roof cottage surrounded by pony paddocks and overlooking the River Clyde. The two-bedroom house, which has been generally refurbished and modernised, has one bathroom, fully equipped kitchen and sitting room with wood burning stove.

The stable block close to Newton House, is a traditional stone and slate building with hay barn, historic groom’s accommodation, courtyard and storage and is in generally good repair.

The house, stables and paddocks are currently let at £9,600 per annum.

Bodsberry Cottage, similar to Newton House, is a traditional harled stone structure with slate roof. The cottage has electric heating and double glazing, three bedrooms, bathroom and a spacious living/kitchen area with open fire. There are four outbuildings and a small garden facing Newton Forest.

The property has vacant possession and is currently used as holiday home for the current owners.

Services for both properties comprise private water supplies from bore holes, which provide an ample and reliable supply, septic tank drainage and mains electricity.

The wind farm developer is SSE Renewables Developments (UK) Ltd. The single turbine forms part of the Clyde Wind Farm. The lease runs until 2037 and the current rent passing is £13,983.17 plus RPI.

There are two radio masts located at the top of the hill called Lady Cairn.

Viewing is possible at any time during daylight hours so long as potential purchasers are in possession of a set of these sale particulars. For your own personal safety please be aware of potential hazards within the woodland when viewing.

For more details call John Clegg & Co, on 0131 229 8800, or click HERE for more details.