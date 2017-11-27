A striking new jewellery range from Edinburgh-based designer

Posted on

A Scottish luxury jewellery designer has unveiled a brand new ready to wear fine jewellery line.

Award-winning designer Moira Patience, who is known for handcrafting exquisite, one-off commissions for clients from her Edinburgh-based studio, has created the show stopping range from 18ct yellow gold and ethically sourced gemstones.

She has now created two timelessly chic designs – the Aurora and Nouveau and a selection of striking engagement rings.

Inspired by the Northern Lights dancing across the dark skies of Scotland, the elegant Aurora pendant and earrings set is a celebration of colour and captivating beauty. Set with lemon and crystal quartz and sparkling round diamonds, the exquisite jewels feature detachable drops to interchange and wear as desired.

The flawlessly elegant Nouveau pendant and drop earrings are a tribute to the natural curves and decorative beauty of the Art Nouveau Movement.

Handcrafted with moonstone and diamonds, the modern fine jewellery set takes its inspiration from a bygone era. Pieces from the sets can be purchased individually or together with RRPs from £1350.

The designer’s highly anticipated engagement ring collection comprises of three unique Trilogy designs: Aquamarine and Diamond, Morganite & Diamond and Radiant Cut Diamond. Each piece is inspired by the symmetry of nature, with the brand’s timeless ethos in mind. Handcrafted in precious 18ct gold and platinum set with gemstones and accent diamonds, beautiful lattice style petals hold each stone in place creating a refined twist to a classic three stone ring.

Each ring can be made in any metal and set with any gemstone with RRPs from £2,150.00.

Moira said: ‘I am delighted to launch my new ready-to-wear collection and hope that it will make my unique designs more accessible to customers.

‘My new collection brings together all the elements that make my bespoke commissions so special – beautiful timeless designs, superb craftsmanship and high quality ethically sourced gemstones.’

Moira founded Moira Patience Fine Jewellery in September 2013 and is known for creating exquisite, one-off commissions using rare gemstones that she sources in collaboration with her clients.

In her late teens, Moira began her jewellery training at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, graduating in 2007 and winning a prestigious Craftsmanship and Design Award from the National Association of Jewellers in her final year.

She then honed her skills with some of the world’s finest jewellery artisans, including working in London and Spain for Stephen Webster, and in Scotland for Hamilton & Inches.

A decision to start her own business brought clarity to Moira’s design aesthetic and ethos. A passion for seeking out rare and unusual gemstones that are ethically sourced where possible; a captivation with nature, and the colour and form found in the natural environment; and a belief in the joy of jewellery that is hand-crafted and unique to the wearer, timeless and telling a personal story which can be passed through the generations.

Visit www.patiencejewellery.com for more details.