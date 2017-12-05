A rural gem that’s still close to the big cities

Posted on

Kirkfield Lodge is an attractive small holding in a rural location within commuting distance of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

This is a four-bedroom property, with dining kitchen, two bathrooms, two public rooms, sun room and large study. There are two entrances but the property is commonly accessed through an adjoining porch which leads from the tarmac parking bay either directly into the large triple garage or to the kitchen.

The property, presented by the Galbraith Group, was originally built in 1968 and offers a bright family home with an abundance of natural light and spacious family accommodation on two levels.

There is an attractive sun room with full length windows leading into the reception hall with impressive lounge and dining room. The home benefits from well proportioned bedroom accommodation on both the lower and upper levels of the house. Outbuildings include a spacious triple garage, stable block and range of garden sheds and greenhouses.

The property sits in a very pretty garden area extending to approximately 0.15 acres in all, and which is down to a variety of areas of lawn with colourful borders and pathways throughout.

The property benefits from a peaceful outlook over the surrounding fields and countryside to the east, and mature trees providing privacy and shelter.

Adjoining the property there is a very spacious triple garage which provides ample storage room and also benefits from a small fitted kitchen and WC.

Planning permission has previously been given outline consent for three residential units.

This is an accessible but private location.It features an attractive outlook over the Clyde Valley. The Clyde Valley is renowned for its variety of garden centres and scenic walks. The historic market town of Lanark is only about two miles to the north east with a population of just over 8000 and provides a wide range of local amenities including a busy shopping high street.

There are three primary schools in the town and Lanark Grammar, founded in 1183, is one of the oldest schools in Scotland. Private education is available at Hamilton College or the many Edinburgh and Glasgow schools.

There is regular public transport by bus or train to Glasgow, Edinburgh and the surrounding towns.

For those commuting by car, the road network links with the M74 motorway both north and southbound and to the M8 motorway linking Glasgow and Edinburgh. Glasgow airport is easily accessible with the recently opened extension to the M74.

There is a variety of sporting facilities locally including an 18 hole golf course, and the surrounding area is well catered for outdoor enthusiasts with excellent hill walking available in the Tinto Hills and the Falls of Clyde in the Clyde Valley providing a spectacular backdrop to the surrounding area.

Offers over £490,000.