A-listed building reopens in East Dunbartonshire after major £2.73m revamp

Posted on

A refurbished and extended historic building was shortlisted for a major award just weeks after its official reopening.

Kilmardinny House has been rejuvenated by a £2.73m programme of works – delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and development partner hub West Scotland (hWS) with Clark Contracts.

The original A-listed building has undergone internal refurbishment within the multi-functional rooms and facilities, creating a small studio and a new platform lift – installed to increase accessibility.

In addition, a new garden pavilion extension has been created – connected to the main house – which provides a modern, flexible space able to accommodate a range of activities, including performances, exhibitions, conferences and weddings.

Kilmardinny was shortlisted for commercial property of the year at The Herald Property Awards.

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown was delighted to open the refreshed and enhanced arts centre and function venue.

He said: ‘This is a new era for one of East Dunbartonshire’s most historic buildings – blending past, present and future in one location.

‘I am delighted the council and trust have been able to deliver such a significant investment in a major local asset, which will ensure it remains fit for purpose for many years to come.

‘I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work to ensure the successful delivery of this project – breathing new life into a much-loved facility.’

Sandy Marshall, chair of EDLC Trust, said: ‘Kilmardinny House supports a wide range of arts, culture and leisure services and events. I want to pay tribute to all the regular users and groups for their patience while works were carried out.

‘The project – particularly the extension – has transformed Kilmardinny into the area’s newest venue for events, weddings, performances and conferences.

‘The project represents a significant investment in an iconic building, which will benefit both Bearsden and East Dunbartonshire.’

Iain Marley, chief executive of hWS, added: ‘This investment has created a fantastic community facility which extends its usefulness through an extension that has been designed in a sensitive manner to protect the character and quality of the original building.

‘We deeply value our partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council and the opportunities it creates to develop new facilities and restore wonderful existing buildings, and by doing so enhance the quality of environment and services enjoyed by local communities.’

Michael Scanlan, director of Clark Contracts, said: ‘It was fantastic to be involved in this project and we hope everyone enjoys the new Kilmardinny House.’

Visit www.edlc.co.uk for further details on Kilmardinny House.