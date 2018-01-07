A celebration of Robert Burns with whisky and fine food

Posted on

Eight pubs in Edinburgh and another in Glasgow are getting ready to take part in a celebration of whisky.

Launching on 15 January, Nicholson’s will be hosting its second annual National Whisky Showcase at eight pubs in Edinburgh and at The Drum & Monkey in Glasgow, as well as celebrating Scotland with their special Burns Night menu available 22–28 January.

A selection of unmissable events will take place throughout the six-week long celebration, including brand ambassador talks, tastings, exclusive offers and competitions.

Whisky-lovers and keen novices are spoilt for choice with a selection of over 40 UK and global drams on offer – highlights from this year’s Showcase include Bruichladdich’s Classic Laddie, Hibiki Harmony and Penderyn Madeira.

A number of tasting events and workshops will educate and allow guests to explore both classic and lesser-known brands. Punters can pop by select Nicholson’s pubs and join brand ambassadors from Copper Dog, William Grant’s and Bruichladdich.

Additionally, Diageo will be showcasing a range of their celebrated whiskies at Edinburgh’s The Conan Doyle, including Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Talisker and Roe & Coe.

Throughout Nicholson’s Whisky Showcase, the Glasgow city distillery, Auchentoshan, will be taking up residence at The Drum & Monkey.

During their post, the brand will be working closely with Scottish brewers, Innis and Gunn, to create some special whisky and beer cocktails, as well as hosting beer and whisky masterclasses. Partakers will learn how to master the Scottish tradition of ‘hauf and a hauf’, discovering how the combination of Auchentoshan’s sweet, zesty and nutty aroma pairs perfectly with a crisp, chilled beer.

Nicholson’s will be celebrating the life of Rabbie Burns, offering a feast of a menu packed with traditional Scottish favourites such as Scotch broth with farmhouse bread and butter; haggis, neeps and tatties; and pulled lamb ‘Crofters’ pie topped with haggis mash – all finished off with a traditional Cranachan, made with whipped cream, honey, raspberries, toasted oats and a dash of whisky.

Available between between 22–28 January, guests dining from the special Burns Night menu will also be treated to a complimentary dram of the new Glenfiddich IPA whisky, to help toast to the man of the moment.

Those after even more of a tartan-fuelled treat can add on a tailored whisky flight, featuring Laphroaig 10yr, Auchentoshan 12yr and The Macallan Gold.

For more information visit www.nicholsonspubs.co.uk/whisky or to book, visit www.nicholsonspubs.co.uk/burnsnightmenu.