Carcrabank Hill Farm goes on the market

Galbraith presents to the market Cacrabank Farm in Selkirk.

This is an excellent hill farm with forestry potential extending to about 687.29 acres with cottage and comprehensive modern steading.

Cacrabank Farm lies at the junction of the Rankle Burn and the Ettrick Water, near Tushielaw, about 15 miles south west of Selkirk in the Ettrick Valley.

The farm is a good block of hill land with a useful area of In bye land around the hill foot and the river banks. There is a primary school in Ettrickbridge and main shopping is available in Selkirk, Hawick or Innerleithen.

The farm extendsg in total to about 687.29 acres (278.15 Ha). The land rises from about 220m above sea level to 470m on Cacra Hill. The hill land is mainly white hill grazing. There is an excellent cottage and a useful range of good modern buildings.

The farm is offered for sale in two lots –

Lot one: About 77.43 acres (31.34 Ha) of In bye land and woodland with Cacrabank cottage and the farm steading.

Cacrabank cottage is a most attractive single story cottage set to the north of the modern farm buildings. The accommodation includes: Hallway, Sitting room, Kitchen, Bathroom, Store, 2 bedrooms, Conservatory. There is also an office with external access. The house has double glazing and oil central heating. There is a large garden area around the house.

The council tax band for Cacrabank Cottage is B. The EPC band for the cottage is E.

The farm buildings include a modern open sided shed of steel and profile sheet with overhanging eaves over side feed areas (42 x 22m) An open fronted 4 bay Hay shed (24 x 12m) of steel and profile sheet construction and a smaller 3 bay open fronted implement shed (18.3 x 9.1m). There is a covered cattle handling area.

There is also a good sized traditional building which may have potential for conversion to residential use (subject to planning) which includes garaging with a loft above and storage buildings on either side. The central section is about 116m2 on two floors.

The land mainly lies at about 220m above sea level and is divided into three main fields with smaller paddocks and river bank areas near the steading. There is a small area of woodland adjacent to the steading.

Lot two: The Hill land extends to about 609.86 acres (246.81 Ha) and rises to about 470 metres at the top of Cacra Hill. The land is classed as being 53 and 63 by the Hutton Institute. There is now no sheep stock on the hill.

Access to the hill is taken from a hill track leading onto the hill at the Southern corner of the farm.

For more details visit Galbraith.

Guide Price £1,195,000 (for sale as a whole or in two lots).