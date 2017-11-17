New range of Macallan cask whiskies for the international market

Posted on

The Macallan has launched a new range of cask whiskies which are aged between 12 and 22 years.

The releases form part of a seven-strong range of single cask whiskies.

All whiskies in The Macallan’s Exceptional Single Cask Range have been bottled from sherry casks which were filled between 1995 and 2004, to give enthusiasts the chance to sample their ‘whisky maker’s bench’.

Charlie Whitfield, manager of brand education for The Macallan, said: ‘Over years, and even centuries, an incredibly diverse range of whisky samples have graced the whisky maker’s bench.

‘This stunning new range, bottled at cask strength, presents those particular cask samples which have taken our whisky makers by surprise.

‘The Macallan’s Exceptional Single Cask range provides an opportunity to experience these moments.’

The collection will be available to selected international markets, starting with America this month, with bottles priced between $250 and $1300.