2017 distillery exclusive now available from Dalmore

Luxury single malt whisky maker The Dalmore has released its limited edition distillery bottling for 2017.

Available exclusively from the renowned The Dalmore Distillery in the Scottish Highlands, The Distillery Exclusive Vintage 2000 combines the depth and complexity of The Dalmore’s unique new make spirit with sweetness gifted from the soft character of Californian Merlot.

Released during Master Distiller Richard Paterson’s 50th year in the whisky industry, the Distillery Exclusive is a showcase of Richard’s craftsmanship and, in particular, his pioneering approach to the art of maturation and cask finishing.

Having matured in American White Oak ex-bourbon barrels, The Distillery Exclusive Vintage 2000 has been finished in hand selected Californian Merlot Barriques for five years before bottling.

The Dalmore distillery was founded in 1839 and, through its unbroken chain of exceptional whisky creators, has defined the luxury single malt whisky category ever since. Since taking the reins as Master Distiller nearly 50 years ago, Richard Paterson has been the pioneering force behind The Dalmore, responsible for creating some of the world’s most coveted and iconic whiskies. Richard has achieved a number of world firsts, including the six-cask matured The Dalmore King Alexander III and releasing the first ever five red wine finished whisky, The Dalmore Quintessence.

Richard Paterson, Master Distiller commented: ‘The Dalmore Distillery, located on the picturesque shore of the Cromarty Firth in the Scottish Highlands, is my go-to place for inspiration and reflection. It is here that I first considered how best to combine one of my favourite red wines with the distillery’s deep and complex new make spirit.

‘The Dalmore Distillery Exclusive Vintage 2000 is the result of these efforts, offering a harmonious balance between the sweet notes of the Californian Merlot and the signature flavours of our own Dalmore house style. Bottled at natural strength and with notes of chocolate truffle, coffee and black toffee, this year’s exclusive distillery release is a treat worth snapping up for any visitors to our distillery.’

Up to 270 bottles will be available to purchase, priced at £200. The Dalmore Distillery Exclusive Vintage 2000 (52% ABV) is available from The Dalmore Distillery at Alness, Ross-shire, Scotland, IV17 0UT.