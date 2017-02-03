The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants feature eight Scottish eateries

Posted on

Eight restaurants in Scotland have been included in The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants supplement, which is published on Sunday February 5. The list, which features in monthly food magazine The Dish, is compiled by a judging panel which includes Jamie Oliver, who writes a column for the magazine, Antonio Carluccio and Nick Jones, the founder of Soho House.

The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants does not rank the establishments in the list, but selects eight regional winners and an overall winner, which will all be revealed in the magazine on Sunday.

Inver in Strathlachlan opened in spring 2015 and serves signature dishes such as mackerel seaweed and oyster. Chef Pam Brunton focuses on local produce, sourcing rare-breed pork and Isle of Bute lamb from nearby farms, and vegetables grown to order.

There are four Edinburgh restaurants in The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants. Norn, in Leith, is described as a restaurant “in the finest tradition of Scottish cooking”. The Gardener’s Cottage serves modern European cuisine, with star dishes such as Roe deer, spelt, artichoke, hazelnuts. Seafood restaurant Ondine earns praise for being a “first-class fish restaurant with the friendliest Scottish service”. The Kitchin completes the Edinburgh contingent, and celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Glasgow is home to two restaurants on the list – Alchemilla, and Cail Bruich. Alchemilla is run by Rosie Healey, whose menu is Mediterranean with Middle Eastern influences, featuring star dishes such as roast hake, Jerusalem artichokes, clams and dill. Cail Bruich specialises in modern Scottish food, and the list describes its venison with black pudding as “sensational”.

The Three Chimneys in the Isle of Skye is run by Scott Davies, and uses local produce including seafood, game, and Highland lamb, mutton and beef.

Editor of The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants, Laurel Ives, said: “The Sunday Times Top 100 Restaurants judging panel is made up of some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the industry, from chefs and owners, to our own expert writers. They have picked out the very best establishments that the UK’s impressive culinary scene has to offer.”

Alongside the definitive list of Britain’s best places to eat, The Top 100 Restaurants features interviews with top chefs to make the list, a look at the latest dining out trends, and “Cook It Yourself” recipes showing readers how to recreate popular dishes at home.

The list exemplifies The Sunday Times’ rich heritage and commitment to investing in its journalism to continue offering readers of its papers world-class, unique and unrivalled content.