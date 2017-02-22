The Scone Palace Antiques and Fine Art Fair

Posted on

The number one event in Scotland’s’ antiques fairs calendar, organised by Galloway Antiques Fairs, will be returning for the 42nd time to the majestic setting of Scone Palace in Perth over the weekend of 10th – 12th March. This bi-annual event which is in its 22nd year, remains the most established event in Scotland’s antiques fairs calendar attracting visitors from all over Scotland and the North of England. Ever popular with dealers and visitors alike the fair is held in the main state rooms of Scone Palace. The fair has many loyal followers including collectors and interior designers; all looking for something unique and extra special that you simply can’t find on the High Street.

Many of the regular Scottish dealers will be returning including silver dealer; Highland Antiques of Aberdeen. Furniture dealers; Cathedral Antiques of Fortose. Local furniture dealer Carse Antiques, jewellers include Billy Rae and Roselane Antiques both from Aberdeen as well as antiquarian book dealer Hilary Farquharson of Angus and Julia Drinkhall.

Dealers from further afield Fu Tsang Lung from Yorkshire with a selection of Oriental Antiques. Edwardian furniture dealer Mark Buckley Antiques of Skipton. Jewellery dealers Markov and Scarab from Kent. Fine art dealers Rowles Fine Art from Shropshire and specialist porcelain dealers will include Bottlebrook Antiques of Derbyshire

Scone Palace is located just a few miles on the outskirts of Perth on A93. It has ample car parking and a wonderful tearoom offering a wide selection of hot and cold meals. Admission to the fair will be £5.00 and will be open from 10.30am – 5.00pm daily (4.30pm finish Sunday only). Visitors to the fair are also welcome to walk around the beautiful grounds of the Palace which include The Pinetum , The Murray Star Maze and of course Moot Hill where the Stone of Scone proudly sits, once the crowning place of Scottish Kings including Macbeth, Robert The Bruce and Charles 11. Galloway Antiques Fairs will be raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The Scone Palace Antiques & Fine Art Fair

Perth, Scotland, PH2 6BD

Friday 10th – Sunday 12th March 2017

Open 10.30am – 5.00pm daily (4.30pm finish Sunday only)

Admission £5.00