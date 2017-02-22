The Scone Palace Antiques and Fine Art Fair

The Scone Palace Antiques and Fine Art Fair

Posted on February 22, 2017

 

The number one event in Scotland’s’ antiques fairs calendar, organised by Galloway Antiques Fairs, will be returning  for the 42nd time to the majestic setting of Scone Palace in Perth over the weekend of 10th – 12th March. This bi-annual event which is in its 22nd  year, remains the most established event in Scotland’s antiques fairs calendar attracting visitors from all over Scotland and the North of England. Ever popular with dealers and visitors alike the fair is held in the main state rooms of Scone Palace. The fair has many  loyal followers including collectors and interior designers;  all looking for something unique and extra special that you simply can’t find on the High Street.

A small 18th century dresser base will be available from a local dealer, Carse Antiques for £2250

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many of the regular Scottish dealers will be returning  including silver dealer; Highland Antiques of Aberdeen. Furniture dealers; Cathedral Antiques of Fortose. Local furniture dealer Carse Antiques, jewellers include Billy Rae  and Roselane Antiques both from Aberdeen as well as antiquarian book dealer Hilary Farquharson of Angus and Julia Drinkhall.

A stunning tanzanite, tourmaline and diamond necklace in platinum and white gold will be available from Scarab Antiques for £6995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dealers from further afield Fu Tsang Lung from Yorkshire with a selection of Oriental Antiques.  Edwardian furniture dealer Mark Buckley Antiques of Skipton. Jewellery dealers Markov and  Scarab from Kent.  Fine art dealers Rowles Fine Art from Shropshire and specialist porcelain dealers will  include Bottlebrook Antiques of Derbyshire

An oil on canvas “Cattle crossing the river Garrie, Kinlochewe by Scottish artist Louis Bosworth Hurt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scone Palace is located just a few miles on the outskirts of Perth on A93. It has ample car parking and a wonderful tearoom offering a wide selection of hot and cold meals. Admission to the fair will be £5.00 and will be open from 10.30am – 5.00pm daily (4.30pm finish Sunday only).  Visitors to the fair are also welcome to walk around the beautiful grounds of the Palace which include The Pinetum , The Murray Star Maze and of course Moot Hill where the Stone of Scone proudly sits, once the crowning place of Scottish Kings including Macbeth, Robert The Bruce and Charles 11. Galloway Antiques Fairs will be raising money for Cancer Research UK.

A beautiful pair of salt and pepper condiments in the form of a pair of silver dogs, made in Venice in the 1930’s will be available from Highland Antiques from Aberdeen for £1995

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Scone Palace Antiques & Fine Art Fair

Perth, Scotland, PH2  6BD

Friday 10th – Sunday 12th March 2017

Open 10.30am – 5.00pm daily (4.30pm finish Sunday only)

Admission £5.00

