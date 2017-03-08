That’s Fife Festival announce 2018 programme

Posted on

Fife Cultural Trust and The Gilded Balloon have today (08-03-17) unveiled a stunning programme of entertainment for That’s Fife Festival 2017. The eclectic mix of comedy, theatre, spoken word, magic and family centred shows will be staged at venues across the Kingdom from Saturday 1 to Friday 28 April 2016, with Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, the central Hub of the festival.

From the masters of stand up and comedy entertainment on stage, TV and radio to the UK’s most spectacular touring magic show – The Champions of Magic – to shows from Fun Box for younger kids, theatre and the spoken word, there is something to entertain every member of the family at That’s Fife.

After three years That’s Fife has firmly established itself on the UK’s arts festival calendar enticing the giants of the entertainment world north of the Forth. Comedy big guns including Alan Davies, Russell Kane and Chris Ramsey are just a few of the names that should be on everyone’s must see wish list. They join the super stars of Scottish comedy and entertainment, Elaine C Smith and Fred MacAulay; together with the hottest up-and-coming talents including Scott Gibson, the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ Best Newcomer 2017, Chris Forbes, star of BBC’s Scot Squad, Mark Nelson and Scott Agnew who are all bringing their acclaimed Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2016 solo shows to the Kingdom.

It’s not all about stand up at That’s Fife Festival 2017. The acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter, Horse McDonald, stars in her award-winning autobiographical play, Careful; and Scotland’s Makar, Liz Lochhead, performs a mix of poems and monologues old and new in Somethings Old, Somethings New. Former Forth 1 DJ Grant Stott will perform his 2016 Edinburgh Fringe hit solo show, Tales From Behind The Mic, that lifts the lid on his 27-year journey in radio, TV and panto.

Gayle Telfer Stevens (River City) and Louise McCarthy (Only an Excuse?) bring their hilarious alter egos, The Dolls, Scotland’s filthiest Scrubbers, to Glenrothes in their new show, The Doll’s Abroad. Another fantastic double act, Robert Florence & Iain Connell (BBC‘s Burnistoun), will be visiting St Andrews with their new creation, The Uncles, who deliver big laughs and foul-mouthed guidance, as they know all the answers to everything.

For the 2017 That’s Fife, Fife Cultural Trust have again joined forces with the Gilded Balloon, who have been programming comedy at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for more than 30 years, to deliver the most expansive and inclusive programme yet; with events across Fife’s main cultural hubs. Rothes Halls, at the heart of Fife in Glenrothes, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy and The Byre Theatre, St Andrews will all be serving up top quality entertainment.

That’s Fife Festival information can be found at: http://www.onfife.com/fifecomedy. Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from £8 to £25. Please check individual performance information at the four venues for prices. Full Box Office details can be found below the Your Guide to That’s Fife Festival 2017.

Your Guide to That’s Fife Comedy Festival 2017

That’s Fife Festival Gala

That’s Fife Festival’s opening event returns to Rothes Halls with a galaxy of stars to whet your appetite for the month of entertainment ahead! Featuring the incredible Elaine C Smith – fresh from her highly successful TV productions Two Doors Down (BBC) and Burdz Eye View (STV), the Edinburgh Comedy Award winner and rising star, Scott Gibson and telly favourite Patrick Monahan (BBC, ITV, Sky, C5). Rothes Halls, Glenrothes – 1 April

Scotland’s finest grace the Kingdom

Local legends of stage, screen and radio will be out in force at That’s Fife in 2017.

Fred MacAulay

‘Him off the radio’ and Scottish stand up comedy legend, returns to the Byre Theatre stage with a brand new solo stand-up show. After almost 18 years hosting BBC Radio Scotland’s morning programme, Fred is back where he loves working most – onstage with a ‘live’ audience. From the early days as ‘the rising star of Scottish Comedy’ to ‘legend’ has been quite a journey for the one-time accountant and audiences can expect a mix of politics, observational humour and maybe even a couple of fart gags! Byre Theatre, St Andrews – 9 April.

The Dolls Abroad

Starring Gayle Telfer Stevens (River City) and Louise McCarthy (Only an Excuse?), The Dolls Abroad is the must see comedy for 2017.

For this year’s summer holiday a donner doon Dunoon promenade just ain’t gonnae cut the mustard! Fasten your seatbelts as The Dolls take you on the gutter budget trip of a lifetime to Greece, with comedy banter, sing-alongs and all the fun that fans have come to expect from Scotland’s favourite Scrubbers. Rothes Halls, Glenrothes – 22 April

Robert Florence & Iain Connell: Uncles

Robert Florence and Iain Connell, creators of hit BBC sketch show Burnistoun, will be visiting Fife with their hilarious new live show Uncles. These uncles deliver big laughs and foul-mouthed guidance, as they know all the answers to everything. “The partnership of Iain Connell and Robert Florence is one of the gifts from the comedy cosmos” – Herald. Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy – 14 April.

Grant Stott: Tales From Behind The Mic

With a beautifully crafted mix of funny, awkward and embarrassing stories, outrageous radio clips, video, offensive reactions on social media and his own cult songs, Grant Stott lifts the lid on his 27 year journey in radio, TV and panto; from the moment he left Lothian and Borders Police, pounding the beat as PC Stott 35G, to treading the boards as a King’s Theatre Panto baddie! And how did THAT song about Fife that has become an internet sensation actually come about? Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy – 15 April & Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline – 28 April.

Scott Gibson: Life After Death

One summer, Scott Gibson returned from a friend’s stag weekend in Blackpool and his brain exploded – he had suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. Life After Death, the critically acclaimed show that won Scott Gibson the Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ Best Newcomer 2017, tells the story of the three weeks that changed Scott’s life forever. From Blackpool to Glasgow to the Neurology Capital of Europe (…Govan), Scott Gibson’s debut is at once a darkly hysterical and inspiring show, delivered with the trademark filthy charisma that Scott has rapidly become renowned for. Life After Death is a tale of love and pain, and fear and hope. It’s about overcoming insurmountable odds, and how comedy can bring you back to life. Byre Theatre Studio, St Andrews – 21 April.

Chris Forbes: Tall Needy Mutant

Have you ever wondered what people really think of you? Of course you have. People worry about it at the time, especially the ones who pretend they don’t. Through the medium of social networks, Chris, star of BBC’s Scot Squad, asked his friends, family and acquaintances how they would honestly describe him in one word. TALL. NEEDY. MUTANT is the result. Join Chris as he explores their meaning. Byre Theatre Studio, St Andrews – 22 April.

Mark Nelson: Smiley Face

Scottish Comedian of the Year, Mark Nelson, explores happiness in a self-obsessed world and tells you to stick your emojis up your (!). Bringing his dark humour, cutting observations and disarming brand of no-nonsense stand-up the show promises to make you laugh at things you know you shouldn’t, before you even realise you are doing it. Byre Theatre Studio, St Andrews – 15 April.

Scott Agnew: I’ve Snapped My Banjo String, Let’s Just Talk

Hailed as a master story-teller, Scott Agnew offers a snap shot of hardcore, working class gay life, touching on mental health, sexual health and general misadventure. The former Scottish Comedian of the Year’s language and imagery is bold and brash – the stories deeply personal.

Leave your judgement and faint heart at the door, it’s Scott’s life – you only have to listen to it. Byre Theatre Studio, St Andrews – 14 April.

Award winning stage-craft from a Scottish singer songwriter

Horse: Careful

There are times in life when you need to be careful…

Growing up gay in Lanark in the 1970’s; When the reward is half a pack of fruit pastilles; When the lady on the train tells you about the doctor you should meet … but you’ll always be saved if you use your voice.

Horse takes to the stage as an admirably frank and engaging teller of her own touching story of survival, from wearing two-tone velvet loons to becoming one of Scotland’s most celebrated singers; painting a vivid and powerful picture of those times when she had to be… Careful. Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy – 201 April.

Solo Spoken Word from a master wordsmith

Liz Lochhead: Somethings Old, Somethings New

Scotland’s Makar, Liz Lochhead, performs a mix of poems and monologues old and new in Somethings Old, Somethings New. From the bittersweet to the rude and raunchy she weaves a spellbinding and beguiling show, mixing poems, monologues and music. Accompanied by the soulful sax of STEVE KETTLEY she presents an intoxicating mix of some of her best work over the past 45 years. “brilliant, raucous and scabrously funny” (Sunday Times) Byre Theatre, St Andrews – 23 April.

A Host of Household Names

From the headliners of stand up shows and the stars of sit coms to the best scene-stealing quiz show panelists, That’s Fife 2017 will see a host of the UK’s household favourites stepping out of the small screen and onto the live stage.

Alan Davies with support from Scott Gibson

From one comedy legend to another, Edinburgh Comedy Awards’ Best Newcomer, Scott Gibson introduces a unique set from Alan Davies in this ONE NIGHT ONLY performance at That’s Fife Festival 2017!

A raconteur who firmly identifies as ‘a comic but the acting helps sell tickets for gigs’ (Match of the Day Magazine), we’re not going to bother telling you about his extensive television career because, quite frankly, if you’re not here to see Alan in his comedy element then you’re better off staying at home to watch Jonathan Creek on Netflix and leave the tickets for us comedy nerds to fight over! Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline – 14 April.

Chris Ramsey: Is That Chris Ramsey

A brand new stand-up show for 2017 from the comedian you’ve seen on The Royal Variety Performance, Celebrity Juice, Hebburn, Live At The Apollo and various newspapers when he was wrongly arrested in a hotel in his underpants.

Is that Chris Ramsey? Yes it is. On his biggest UK tour yet. Get tickets while you can. Rothes Halls, Glenrothes – 19 April.

Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age

Are you 16-years-old, yet feel 21? Are you 40, but tragically faking 25? Or maybe you’re full-on 80 years, with the heart of three oxen and the sex drive of a bonobo chimp. Don’t worry: this is normal. No one is ever the ‘right’ age – it’s is the beauty and the curse of being a real person. In this brand new show, Russell Kane unleashes another blisteringly-funny, award-winning stand-up performance about growing up, growing down, and why farts will always be funny.

Russell was nominated four times for prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards before winning Best Show in 2010. He then went onto make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year. Rothes Halls, Glenrothes – 6 April.

Magical Family Entertainment

The Champions of Magic

Champions Of Magic, the UK’s largest touring magic show, features 5 of the world’s finest magicians, including Fay Presto, the Queen of close-up magic, Alex McAleer, the master mentalist, Edward Hilsum, The International Stage Magician of the Year, and Young and Strange, spectacular stage illusionsists.

Direct from a hit season in London’s West End Champions of Magic delivers a spectacular night of mystery and surprises that’ll keep you guessing for a long time to come. Witness the impossible, including disappearances, teleportation and a heart-stopping finale, all presented with lighting and pyrotechnics to rival the biggest arena productions. Rothes Halls, Glenrothes – 13 April.

FUNBOX: Underwater Adventure

Anchors away with Anya, Gary and Kevin (formerly the stars of The Singing Kettle) for their all new show for 2017 – UNDERWATER ADVENTURE where they voyage beneath the waves to the bottom of the ocean. And of course everyone’s favourite salty sea dog; Bonzo will be joining the aquatic action – but has he packed his trunks, snorkel and rubber ring?

Packed with familiar favourites UNDERWATER ADVENTURE is the perfect swimalong singalong treat for kids of all ages – from nought to ninety! You may even get to help on stage! Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy – 7, 8, 9 April

