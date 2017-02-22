Tempus Restaurant & Bar unveils its new seasonal menu

Posted on

Scottish produce is the order of the day at Grand Central Hotel’s Tempus Restaurant & Bar as it unveils its new seasonal menu.

Making full use of Scotland’s finest ingredients, the spring menu features produce from across the country including Aberdeenshire game, St Mungo’s haddock and Cairnsmore cheese.

Visitors to the Glasgow restaurant will be able to enjoy a delicious new menu created by award-winning head chef, James Murphy. The menu features a range of new additions as well as delicious customer favourites including pan fried Shetland salmon and mussels, braised Borders beef and roasted seasonal Perthshire game sit alongside roasted duck breast and heirloom tomato rigatoni.

Care has also been taken to create the perfect ending to a meal and those with a sweet tooth will not be disappointed with six of the finest desserts on offer to tantalise the taste buds, including warm apple and cider crumble with vanilla pod custard and raspberry cheesecake served with raspberry sorbet and mini meringue.

Tempus Restaurant & Bar, which is part of one of the city’s most iconic hotels, serves fresh, seasonal dishes prepared by award-winning Executive Head Chef, James Murphy in the perfect setting for a fantastic meal for all occasions and offers something to meet everyone’s tastes.

