Sterling Furniture welcomes Karl Lagerfeld

Sterling Furniture has welcomed Karl Lagerfeld its homestores across Scotland.

A fashion mogul since the 1950s, Lagerfeld continues to lead in the fashion stakes and turns his attention to home styling with a new bed linen collection that focuses on luxury with an edge.

From floral prints to sultry inky tones and elegant greys with crisp whites, his new bed linen ranges are now available at Sterling Furniture homestores and online at www.sterlingfurniture.co.uk

Thes ranges include Rose Spray from £95, Smoke from £95 and Stria from £105.