Stand Up for St Columba’s Hospice

Posted on

A host of comedians and entertainers will take to the stage for a glamorous evening of live comedy and entertainment, dinner and dancing at Prestonfield House in aid of St Columba’s Hospice.

The event, on Friday 24 March, will raise money for Edinburgh’s only independent hospice. This year’s entertainment will be led by chatterbox comedian Des Clarke, who will be joined on stage by comedian Stuart Mitchell and musical duo Worbey & Farrell.

As well as all this amazing comedy and musical entertainment, guests will also be able to enjoy a truly delicious four course meal from the esteemed Prestonfield House kitchen.

The night wouldn’t be complete without a live band and dancing in to the early hours of the morning, so the wonderful Glamour & The Baybes will bring their infectious funk and soul music to the party.

Tickets are on sale now and are £95 each, buy online at www.stcolumbashospice.org.uk or by calling 0131 551 1381.