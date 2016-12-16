CALA Homes donates showhome furniture to local charities

Posted on

Young cancer patients and former homeless people are two vulnerable groups being supported, thanks to an innovative new charity donation programme.

A tie up between two charities and CALA Homes (East) is seeing high-quality furniture and accessories being passed on from the renowned housebuilder’s luxury show homes. Now grateful staff at the charities – It’s Good 2 Give and Fresh Start – say the generous donation is set to positively transform lives.

Jen McQuistan, Corporate Partnership Coordinator at Fresh Start, which helps people who have been homeless to get established in new homes, said: ‘We started allocating the items this week.

‘The first family to receive them became homeless due to a fire in which they lost their home and all of their belongings. After spending six months in temporary accommodation, they were offered a new flat, which is now kitted out with high quality furniture so they are over the moon.’

Meanwhile, Lynne McNicoll, Founder of It’s Good 2 Give, which supports young people with cancer and their families, said: ‘All the furniture CALA donated is currently in storage and will be used for our Ripple Retreat – a respite home for cancer patients and their families – which is due to open in April next year.’

The furniture and accessories were previously on display in show homes at CALA developments across the east of Scotland and are in pristine condition. Both charities were given the chance to select the much-needed items themselves.

Lynne McNicoll added: ‘The experience was like walking into an Aladdin’s Cave. We received cushions, beds and mattresses, rugs, ornaments and a lot more useful, key pieces of furniture.

‘It’s fantastic that CALA offers its support to charities in this way and its generosity saves us. We’re a small charity but we have huge ambitions and this will help us in our quest to grow.’

The team behind Fresh Start also collected a host of furniture, including beds, sofas, dining tables and small household appliances. In total, they collected enough to furnish a minimum of 12 properties for lucky new tenants just in time to spend Christmas in their new homes.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director at CALA Homes, said: ‘At CALA, we are committed to supporting the local communities in the areas in which we build our developments. Fresh Start and It’s Good 2 Give are at the very heart of the Edinburgh community and the vital work they do to support the people of the Capital is incredible.

‘We wanted to give something back so are very pleased to have been able to contribute in this way.’