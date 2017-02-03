Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance teams up with Blair Castle International Horse Trials

Posted on

The organisers of Blair Castle’s annual international Horse Trials & Country Fair are delighted to welcome Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) as the official charity for this year’s event.

Scotland’s only charity-funded air ambulance relies entirely on public donations to continue saving and improving lives. Since the service launched in 2013, the charity has responded to well over 1,300 emergencies from Orkney in the north to the Scottish Borders. From its base at Perth Airport, SCAA can reach 90% of Scotland’s population within 25 minutes and to date the helicopter has flown the equivalent of more than four times around the world.

With each emergency response costing an average of £4,500, at least £2m is required each year to keep the helicopter airborne. A sobering statistic shows that one in 13 emergencies responded to by SCAA is equestrian related, highlighting the underlying bond between the sport of eventing and the work of the charity.

SCAA Chief Executive, David Craig, expressed his delight at the charity being selected as this year’s nominated charity partner: “Equestrian accidents account for eight per cent of our helicopter’s responses to time-critical emergencies all over Scotland. Riding accidents – by their very nature – usually happen far from the main road network, making it difficult to get land-based assistance to the scene. A helicopter air ambulance, such as SCAA, can make a critical difference, sometimes that between life and death.