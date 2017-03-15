Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Scotland to host dinner in City of Glasgow College training restaurant

The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, Scotland is teaming up with City of Glasgow College to host a one-off gastronomic evening in the college’s new city centre training restaurant, Scholars on Wednesday 29 March. A unique four course dinner will be prepared by college students in collaboration with some of the country’s most talented chefs.

Jeff Bland, Michelin starred Executive Chef at The Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh is the Chairman of the Royal Academy in Scotland and explains what the event is all about:

“One of the main remits of the Academy is to educate and encourage the next generation of hospitality professionals, so what better way to motivate and inspire some of Scotland’s young chefs than give them the opportunity to work alongside some of the best mentors in the country.

“City of Glasgow College’s new restaurant is an awe inspiring venue with chef lecturers dedicated to giving our young people the very best training and education and we are delighted that they have invited us to host this special event.”

In the kitchen will be Andrew Hamer, founder of Wild Thyme Event Catering; Alan Matthew, Executive Chef at Trump Turnberry; Martin Hollis, Executive Chef of The Old Course Hotel; Ross Sneddon, Executive Pastry Chef at The Balmoral and Roy Brett, Chef / Patron of Ondine. Managing the Front of House and service will be Alan Hill, Food Retail Director and Elaine Watson both from Gleneagles.

Each chef is responsible for one course and will be working in the kitchen ahead of the event to teach the students, who are on the HND Professional Cookery course how to create their dish. Each chef has taken inspiration from a different decade to design a course based on an iconic or popular dish from that period.

Menu

Wines and service

Elaine Watson and Alan Hill, Gleneagles

*

Canapés

Martin Hollis, Old Course Hotel, St Andrews

*

Prawn Cocktail (1970s)

Home smoked langoustine, avocado, cognac sauce, Bloody Mary sorbet and langoustine fritter

Andrew Hamer, Wilde Thyme

*

Classic Fish Soup (1990s)

Rouille, Croutons and Comte

Roy Brett, Ondine

*

Supreme of Chicken Maryland (1980s)

Sweet corn soufflé, banana fritter, crisp chicken and kale crisps

Alan Matthew, Trump Turnberry

*

Maracaibo 65%, peanuts and passion fruit (2000s)

Maracaibo 65%, peanut nougatine and passion fruit cremeaux

Ross Sneddon, The Balmoral

*

Petit Fours

Kenneth Hett with City of Glasgow College HND Profesional Cookery Students

*

The dinner is £50 per person including wine. The evening will start at 7pm at Scholars restaurant, City of Glasgow College, 190 Cathedral Street, G4 0RF

To book a table please call Lucia Rapuano on 0141 375 5237 email Lucia.Rapuano@cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk or Call 0141 375 5236 Lilias.Wotherspoon@cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk