Posted on

Located in glorious Royal Deeside between the mountains and the sea, these grade four self-catering cottages provide the perfect place for a rural retreat.

Perkhill Holiday Cottages are a family-run farm business with a herd of award-winning Aberdeen Angus cattle. The cottages offer every comfort, wood burning stove, underfloor heating, TV with DVD, free WiFi, large bathrooms with showers, baths and heated towel rails, a separate WC, fully fitted kitchen with fitted oven, hob, microwave, fridge/freezer, dishwasher, washer dryer, coffee machine, spacious bedrooms with very comfy beds, some with the option of super-king or single beds. They are tastefully furnished with Scottish fabrics and paintings by local artists.

At Macbeths Retreat you can enjoy sitting out on the decking area listening to the relaxing sounds of Lumphanan burn. With two bedrooms and an attractive circular sitting room, this cottage sleeps four people plus a sofa bed. The largest of the three properties sleeping up to eight people, King Duncans View is a two storey steading conversion with three large bedrooms and stunning views over Royal Deeside. Awarded disability-friendly access, there is a spacious ground floor bedroom and an adjourning wet room with rails for ease of use. Outside there are ramps for wheelchair access, two patios and a grassed area with drying line. Right next door, Lady Macbeths Rest sleeps four and share the same spectacular views as King Duncan. Private parking is located right outside each cottage.

Heating and hot water are supplied by biomass boiler and electricity by wind power. The business has been awarded a Gold Green Business award.

The real Macbeth, King of Alba met his end in Lumphanan and this area is steeped in history, with several castles within a short drive away. The surrounding countryside is popular with walkers, cyclists, skiers, fishermen and golfers alike.

Perkhill Holiday Cottages are dog-friendly and have made the final six in Embrace Scotland’s Paws for a Break Self-Catering Award.

Take a look at their TripAdvisor reviews or visit the website: www.perkhillholidaycottages.co.uk