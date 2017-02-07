Now is your chance to design a haggis mountain gondola

Posted on

Organisers of The Highland Haggis Festival, the family focused and fun celebration of Scotland’s iconic national dish, showcasing its amazing versatility, are seeking entries to design a ‘Highland Haggis Festival’ themed Gondola for Nevis Range Mountain Experience, home to the UK’s only Mountain Gondola.

The winning design, a true celebration of the Haggis and The Highland Haggis Festival 2017, will be specially adapted and the new art work wrapped around a Nevis Range Gondola, bringing it to life in time for the start of this year’s festival that runs in the village of Spean Bridge, near Fort William in the Outdoor Capital of the UK, on Saturday 01 and Sunday 02 April.

Entries for the competition, from groups of 2 or more young people under 17, can be in any artistic format (for example a drawing, diagram or a model) and must show clearly how the design covers each of the 4 sides of a mountain gondola. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday 28 February 2017 by email to enquiries@nevisrange.co.uk by post to Haggis Competition, Marketing, Nevis Range, Torlundy, Fort William, Inverness-shire, PH33 6SQ.

A judging panel made up of Highland Haggis Festival Committee members and Nevis Range staff will notify the winner on Friday 10 March 2017.

The winning group will be invited to Nevis Range and treated to a trip on the gondola to see their new Haggis Gondola, followed by hot drinks and cake in the Snowgoose restaurant, 650m up on the slopes of Aonach Mor.

Peter MacFarlane, Managing Director at Nevis Range: “We’re excited to be working with the organisers of the Highland Haggis Festival on this competition to design a Haggis Gondola. Once we’ve received the entries, we’ll need to work out exactly how to bring the winning design to life. In the past we’ve had small amounts of decoration on a gondola … but we’ve never before tried to disguise one as a Haggis. Once the Haggis Gondola is live, it will be used every day to transport visitors from all around the world up the slopes of Aonach Mor”.

The Highland Haggis Festival brings locals and visitors together to learn about a traditional and versatile Scottish dish. The packed programme of free events, though still being finalised, will include everything Haggis related – from Haggis based cooking demonstrations, a Haggis Hunt and a children’s Haggis recipe competition to a Highland Haggis Fling and refreshments and treats at the Haggis Café.

More competition information and entry details can be found on the Festival website: https://www.highlandhaggisfest.co.uk/design-a-haggis-gondola. Drawings and plans of a Nevis Range Mountain Gondola will be made available on the Haggis Festival website.