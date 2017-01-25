Musto announced best Country Clothing & Footwear 2017 at Beta International

Posted on

Earlier this week, outdoor clothing brand, MUSTO, won best Country Clothing & Footwear 2017 at Beta International for their Lightweight Machine Washable Tweed GORE-TEX®.

‘We are delighted to be announced as winners of Country Clothing & Footwear 2017. The Lightweight Machine Washable Tweed GORE-TEX® Jacket is a product we’re immensely proud of, and it’s fantastic to receive recognition for the continuous innovation we value so highly here at Musto,’ said international marketing manager Emmie Brown.

