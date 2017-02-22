Memorial exhibition at The Scottish Gallery for David Michie this March

Posted on

DAVID MICHIE OBE, RSA, FRSA, RGI, FECA (1928-2015)

This March, The Scottish Gallery celebrates the life and work of David Michie as part of their 175th anniversary year.

“A memorial exhibition should not be a sombre affair and with the subject being the life and work of David Michie our exhibition for March 2017 could not be anything but a joyous celebration. David was a devoted son to his mother Anne Redpath, the happiest of married men with his wife Eileen, the best of fathers to his girls and a friend to so many, including succeeding staff at The Scottish Gallery. This generosity of heart sprang from David’s intense interest in people: he had much to say but always as part of a conversation. But whatever he was saying he was also looking, a sketchbook seldom far from hand and what he saw and remembered or recorded helped him develop his own visual language to describe many aspects of natural phenomena but also his own feelings. A natural modesty could make him a reluctant exhibitor but the exuberance and colour in his work seeks out the light and attests to a life well lived, full of optimism and creative fulfilment.” – Guy Peploe

Born in San Raphael, France and the son of painter Anne Redpath, David Michie graduated from ECA in 1953 following a travelling scholarship to Italy with fellow student John Houston. He lectured at Gray’s in Aberdeen and from 1961-1982 at ECA from where he retired in 1990 as Head of School of Drawing and Painting.

