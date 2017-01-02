Incredible savings with Kitchens International’s January sale

Posted on

If you’re thinking of refurbishing your kitchen now is the time to do it with up to 25 per cent off all designer kitchen ranges at Kitchens International, as well as huge savings on appliances and ex-display kitchens.

Starting on 3 January and running until the end of January, all Callerton, Stoneham, Leicht and Poggenpohl kitchen furniture will have up to 25 per cent off, while most showrooms have ex-display kitchens reduced by up to 70 per cent. Certain high quality appliances and worktops by manufacturers such as Quooker, Siemens and Silestone are also available with great deals.

If you have a new build or are refurbishing a large kitchen space, ex-display kitchens are the perfect option. Most ex-display showroom kitchens are only about two to three years old, and extra cabinetry, appliances and worktops can be added if required, making them an incredible bargain. For example, this Poggenpohl Polar White kitchen, which comes complete with numerous Gaggenau appliances and Corian worktops, has an RRP of £42,395 and has been reduced to £12,720. Another incredible saving is this Leicht Tocco Sand Grey and Orlando Stone Oak kitchen which is reduced from £50,000 to £13,950 and comes complete with V-zug and Wolf appliances and a Quooker boiling water tap.Visit any of Kitchens International’s six showrooms in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Broxburn, Tillicoultry and Aberdeen and see for yourself the offers.

Having been awarded the UK’s top kitchen retailer in two sets of national awards in 2016, Kitchens International offer a unique and unrivalled service – a top quality kitchen, designed by award-winning designers, installed by a meticulous installation team and an aftercare service that will look after your kitchen long after it is installed.

The only thing that KI won’t be reducing this January is their passionate attention to planning, design, installation and after care. As a member of the Kitchens Bathroom Bedroom Specialist Association (KBSA), Kitchens International maintains high standards of design, supply, installation and customer service. All KBSA members follow an approved Code of Practice and are subject to strict monitoring to ensure continued professional service, thereby giving the customer peace of mind and financial protection.

Kitchens International Marketing Manager Ross Craig said: ‘This January is definitely the time to make use of our discounts which are only applied once a year but offer huge savings if you are refurbishing your kitchen. Our ex-displays are brand new kitchens, and working in conjunction with our creative designers these kitchens will look fantastic in many homes across the country – and all at a budget price.’